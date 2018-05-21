× Fire restrictions in place for nat’l parks in southeastern Utah

SOUTHEASTERN Utah — Heightened wildfire conditions prompt fire restrictions at national parks in southeastern Utah.

The National Park Service has implemented restrictions at Arches and Canyonlands national parks, as well as Natural Bridges and Hovenweep national monuments, according to St.George News.

According to officials, fires are now prohibited in back-country campsites.

Fires will only be permitted in designated fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic areas. Petroleum-fueled stoves and grills will also be allowed but only in designated back-country campsites, developed campgrounds and picnic areas.

If you are in a camper, officials recommend cooking with petroleum-fueled stoves while in the river corridors (where there are no designated campsites).

Visitors who are camping in the river corridors may use a charcoal fire, only if it is completely contained in a metal fire pan.