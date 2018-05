Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christina Roberts, a teacher at Copper Mountain Middle in Herriman, has been named Cyprus Credit Unions May Teacher of the Month! Mrs. Roberts opens her classroom up each day during her lunchtime to give extra help to students struggling with math.

Not only does Mrs. Roberts get some bragging rights for being an awesome teacher, she also gets a $1,000 check (courtesy of Cyprus Credit Union) to help support the future success of her classroom!