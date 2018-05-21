× Boy critically injured, SR-201 lane closed after crash in Magna

MAGNA, Utah — A crash that left a seven-year-old with critical injuries has forced officials to close the left lane of traffic on eastbound SR-201 in Magna Monday morning.

The crash happened near 7400 W and mile post eight.

A representative for Utah Highway Patrol said one car rear-ended another vehicle with three children and a father inside. The seven-year-old who suffered critical injuries was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

The Utah Department of Transportation estimates the lane will reopen by 10:35 a.m.