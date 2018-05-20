Utah family says faulty water line repair destroyed their basement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WEBER, Utah – A family says the home they recently purchased suffered serious damage when a water line broke Friday morning.

Kendra Pierce and her husband Danny Lyman moved into the home in October of 2017.

Recently, they noticed a patch of grass in their backyard filled with water.

They claim Thursday, the South Weber City Secondary Water District sent a contractor to fix the issue.

“They got a backhoe in, they dug up the ground and everything and decided it was the secondary pipe that had broken or split,” Kendra said.

After the repairs were made, Kendra and Danny thought the problem was solved.

A few hours later, on Friday morning, the couple was startled as they were enjoying their morning coffee.

“You could hear it and it sounded like a tidal wave,” Kendra said of the noise made by the bursting pipe.

She went downstairs to see what caused the noise and couldn’t believe what she encountered.

“I was in cold water this deep; I felt like I was on the Titanic,” Kendra said.

Water and mud were shooting into the air and flooding the lower level of the home, ruining scores of irreplaceable items.

“My grandmother’s sewing machine, and photo albums,” Kendra answered when asked what was destroyed. “Everything we had to remember people by is gone.”

Now a gaping hole about 6-feet wide and 8-feet deep dominates the landscape of the backyard.

A pile of ruined furniture, doors and household items sits in the yard’s other corner.

Kendra and Danny are searching for answers. They say the Weber City Secondary Water District shut off the water line.

The contractor has not answered the several calls Kendra has placed since the pipe burst.

The couple hopes someone steps up to take responsibility for the damage done to the house.

“It’s just been so much stress and so little help and nobody is saying, ‘This is our fault, don’t worry about it,’” Kendra said.

Even if the property and the water line are repaired, Kendra and her husband have reservations about living on the property.

“I don’t know if we can still live here,” Kendra said. “There is a huge pipe outside that might explode at any time.”

The couple bought the house with the hope of retiring in it.

“This was our dream home,” Kendra said.

Now they wonder what will happen next.

Both the South Weber Secondary Water District and the contractor who did the initial repairs have not returned calls from Fox 13.