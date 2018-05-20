× Suspects sought after woman assaulted while sitting in car in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are looking for two male suspects who assaulted a woman as she was sitting inside her vehicle Saturday night.

Sgt. Gary Keller of South Salt Lake Police say the incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. Saturday at a strip mall at 60 West and 3300 South.

Keller said two women and a child were sitting inside their car waiting on one of the women’s husband, who was nearby getting food from a restaurant.

Two men approached the vehicle and began hitting the window with a rock, and as the driver went to lock the door she accidentally rolled the window down instead.

The suspects began punching the 29-year-old woman in the driver seat and pulled her partially from the car, but they fled after the passenger pulled the woman back into the car.

The two suspects fled on foot down Robert Avenue. Police set up a perimeter but were not able to find the suspects, who are both described as males who were wearing dark-colored hoodies and jeans.

The passenger was treated for minor injuries at the scene.