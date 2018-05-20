× Flight bound for SLC diverts to Ogden after pregnant passenger suffers medical emergency

SALT LAKE CITY – An airplane headed to Salt Lake City was forced to make an unexpected landing in Ogden after one of the passengers had a medical emergency.

The manager of the Ogden-Hinckley Airport tells Fox 13 that around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a Southwest flight was circling Salt Lake City, unable to land due to weather.

The airplane has capacity for up to 156 passengers, but officials did not specify how many passengers were aboard Sunday’s flight.

As the plane circled, a pregnant passenger had a medical emergency. Because of the medical issues and concerns about low fuel, the pilots decided to land at Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

The pregnant passenger was treated and taken to a local hospital.

“It was a minor emergency and the patient is OK and doing well,” Battalion Chief Hal Van Meeteren of Ogden City Fire Department said.

The flight crews had to change out before the plane could take off again. Some passengers chose to arrange a ride from Ogden to Salt Lake City while the rest waited inside the airport until the crew arrived and the plane was re-fueled.

The plane then took off from Ogden and then landed without any problems in Salt Lake City.