Saratoga Springs man last seen May 10 considered missing, endangered

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Police in Saratoga Springs say man missing since May 10 is without his necessary medications and is considered endangered.

Sgt. Pack with Saratoga Springs Police said 50-year-old Cary Reed Searle was last seen May 10.

Police say Searle is prescribed medication for mental health issues but did not take the medicine with him and has not been taking it.

The man is pictured in the flyer below and is described as a Caucasian male who stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Searle has brown hair and brown eyes, and he has a tattoo on his left arm depicting a dragon. He has a tattoo of a cross on his left hand and tattoo of a heart with a cross on his right arm.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue or black T-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Searle may be driving a black 2016 Ford Focus SE, which is a hatchback model. The car has license plate # F62 6ES.

Anyone who sees Searle or who has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact Saratoga Springs PD at 801-766-6503.