Irish music duo sets out to play record number of shows in support of immigrants in the US

SALT LAKE CITY -- An Irish music duo made a stop in the Beehive State to promote a good cause and take a step closer to a world record.

The Black Donnellys are based out of Nevada but the members grew up in Ireland, and Friday night they played at Piper Down Pub in Salt Lake City.

The group is hoping to do 60 gigs in 50 states in just 40 days, which would set a record. Along the way they are trying to raise awareness about immigrants in the United States.

The trip is called the This is my Home Tour.

“It’s just that the tour that we're doing here, we're representing ourselves,” Dave Rooney said. “We’re highlighting the importance of immigration in America. All of the nationalities from all over the world make America a great place today."

Rooney says the money they make while touring will go to Saint Jude's Hospital. For more information or to get involved, visit the band’s Facebook page.