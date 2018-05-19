× German shepherd that “attacked” St. George police spared death, for now

ST. GEORGE – Southern Utah officials have granted a stay of execution for the dog accused of attacking St. George Police in bodycam video that was released on Friday.

The German Shephard, Champ, was scheduled to be euthanized under the city’s version of the “three strikes” rule.

Video shows the moments when St. George Police say the dog attacked them on May 3rd while they responded to a domestic violence incident. Officers used a taser to subdue the animal after they say one officer was nearly bitten and when a second arrived on the scene “the dog charged the officer without provocation and tried to bite him multiple times,”

According to St. George News, this was apparently the third reported attack by Champ, however, “city officials did not immediately provide copies of the other reports when requested by St. George News.”

In an administrative hearing Kevin Taylor, deputy chief of the St. George Fire Department, reviewed the evidence provided and determined the dog was vicious and should be euthanized.

St. George News reports that because the bodycam video went “viral overnight on social media” Champe will be spared for the time being.

For now, officials say Champ will be kept at an animal shelter until a “third-party animal behavioral expert” can assess the dog. Then, city officials say, they will decide what’s next for Champ.

You can read the full story by St. George News here.