Delivery drones could soon be flying around Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature appears to be exploring whether to allow delivery drones in the state.

Tucked into the legislature’s interim study list, the Transportation Committee is looking at “opportunities to create regulation to facilitate the utilization of airspace under 500 feet for deliveries, etc.”

Amazon is building a massive fulfillment center in Salt Lake City’s Northwest Quadrant. FOX 13 previously reported city leaders were told Amazon planned same day delivery as a part of it.

Any bill on allowing delivery drones would come during the 2019 legislative session. The Transportation Committee will also explore unmanned aircraft traffic management and autonomous vehicles.