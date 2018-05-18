Wanted with Scott McKane: Theft, fraud, burglary and other crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Woods Cross Police Department is seeking two suspects, one for an alleged theft and one for alleged fraud. The police department released surveillance stills of both suspects. The fraud suspect apparently went to the same store and committed a crime both times. The theft suspect can be seen in surveillance stills wearing a bright green construction jacket and work boots. Anyone who recognizes either suspect can contact the Woods Cross Police Department at (801) 292-4422.

Police said they are seeking a suspect who has allegedly stolen multiple catalytic converters from cars in Lindon and Orem. The suspect allegedly drives a 2008 blue Hyundai Accent, with a broken passenger side window and a dented front fender. Anyone with information can call the Orem Police Department at (801) 229-7070, or the Lindon Police Department at (801) 769-8600.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department asked the public for help identifying a couple who allegedly went into an Old Navy at Fort Union, grabbed clothes, and ran out. If you recognize either suspect contact police at (801) 944-7100.