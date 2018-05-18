× Utah man killed after falling about 45 feet in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A man from Plain City fell to his death in Grand County Thursday while with a group of ATV riders.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal fall occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday about one mile south of Determination Tower.

The deceased is identified as 34-year-old Malan Checketts of Plain City.

Authorities say Checketts was with a group riding ATVs, but he was not on an ATV at the time of the fall and had instead hiked to the area.

The man suffered fatal injuries in the fall, which crews estimated at 45 feet. There were no further injuries reported.

Classic Lifeguard Helicopter, Grand County Search and Rescue, Grand County Sheriff’s Office, and Grand County EMS all responded to the scene.