× UHP trooper cleared in fatal Independence Day shooting

CENTERVILLE, Utah — The Davis County Attorney’s Office will not prosecute a Utah Highway Patrol trooper who fatally shot a man in Centerville last July.

According to a news release from the Centerville Police Department, Cody McCray endangered people by driving the wrong way on Legacy Pkwy. and leading police on a pursuit close to Independence Day parade routes in Centerville and West Bountiful.

The pursuit ended on Legacy Pkwy. and, according to a letter by Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings, an investigation showed the vehicle McCray was driving “did in fact aggressively move backward at one point and then quickly move forward (multiple feet) at the time deadly force was applied.”

More than 30 people from multiple agencies in Davis and Weber Counties, the Utah State crime lab and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner were involved in an investigation of the incident, and they presented their findings to Rawlings for his review to determine whether or not criminal charges should be filed against UHP Sgt. Chamberlin Neff.

“We do not believe the evidence is reasonably likely to convince a unanimous jury to convict Sgt. Neff of murder, or any other homicide crime,” Rawlings letter said.

Investigators combed through 75.5 gigabytes of evidence, including raw audio and video recordings of the incident, to help Rawlings reach the decision not to prosecute Neff.