Two in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash involving motorcycle on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people are in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles on I-15 Friday.

The crash occurred on northbound I-15, and Fox 13 news first heard report of the crash shortly before 7 p.m.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers at the scene say traffic had slowed down in the area, and a motorcycle slowed as well. A van traveling behind the motorcycle was not able to slow down in time and struck the back of the bike.

After the van impacted the back of the motorcycle, the bike collided with the back of an SUV.

The man and woman riding on the motorcycle were not wearing helmets. Both were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There were no other injuries reported.

