Social media spurs growth of risky ‘viral challenges’

SALT LAKE CITY -- As social media has grown, so has the popularity of so-called viral challenges.

From the "Vaseline challenge" to the "ghost pepper challenge", many teens are attempting stunts that can have dangerous consequences.

“My friend tried the cinnamon challenge; he had to go to the hospital for a week after doing it,” 13-year-old Austin Grant says.

Pix 11 brought together several teenagers to examine the trends and why they appeal to teens, and they also spoke with a behavioral scientist about what drives such decisions.

