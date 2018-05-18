Skip into Summer without a maxi pad!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Exercise is usually a stress reliever for most people, but for some women, the running and jumping can cause anxiety if they live with stress urinary incontinence. Reena Hiatt from Enlighten Laser knows how you can workout with confidence and no longer worry about the workout pees.

The Viveve Treatment is a non-surgical pain-free vaginal rejuvenation treatment that can help stop your workout pees and other stress urinary incontinence conditions. It helps to stimulate collagen formation and growth which gives strength back to your vaginal tissue.

If you do not suffer from urinary incontinence, The Viveve Treatment also has many wonderful vaginal health benefits that can benefit anyone. It also increases sexual satisfaction, enhances sexual sensitivity and can even increase your self-confidence by giving you comfort back in the bedroom which allows for you to regain both sexual pleasure and intimacy.

This treatment from Enlighten Laser is non-invasive which means there are no needles, numbing or pain and only takes about 30 minutes to complete. With no pain, no downtime and superior results, women should feel confident that they are able to get the absolute best treatment available to them.

Right now, consultations for The Viveve Treatment are completely FREE.

