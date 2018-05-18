Marinated White Balsamic Pork Tenderloin with Mediterranean Couscous Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

½ cup vegetable oil

1⁄2 cup white balsamic vinegar

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 1⁄2 teaspoons fresh minced basil

1 1⁄2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1⁄2 teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon of kosher salt

Mediterranean Couscous:

1 (16 oz.) package couscous

2 cups of veg stock stock

2 cups halved grape tomatoes

2 cups jarred cucumbers

1 1/2 cups chopped kalamata olives, pits removed

1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

Dressing:

1/2 cup blood orange olive oil

Juice of 2 large lemons

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Pork

Marinate the pork tenderloin in vegetable oil, white balsamic, worcestershire sauce, minced garlic and fresh basil for 4-8 hours. Add a pinch of salt and pepper as well.

Cook on a grill or in the oven at 375 until you reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees.

Couscous

Start by making the dressing for the salad mix. Combine olive oil, lemon juice, garlic cloves, fresh oregano, basil, salt and pepper. Blend until smooth. Season to taste

Cook the couscous in vegetable stock until al dente. Bring the stock to a boil until the couscous has absorbed most of the liquid turn off the heat and cover for 10 minutes. Add grape tomatoes cucumbers and kalamata olives with a little fresh basil. Finish with the dressing serve with pork tenderloin. Drizzle a little balsamic on top to finish.

