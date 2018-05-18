Jamba Juice known for their delicious fresh juice and fruit smoothies opened their first Utah drive-through location at 77 W 106000 S in Sandy across from the South Town Mall. To find a location near you click here.
Jamba Juice opens their first Utah drive-through
-
Harmons Recipe: Strawberry Mousse Crepe Cake
-
Steak and Tomato Salad
-
McDonald’s is taking cheeseburgers out of the Happy Meal
-
Utah Adventure: The Old Capitol Storytelling Festival
-
Utah GOP seeks ‘unprecedented outcome’ in reviving lawsuit over signature gathering, state says
-
-
Recipe: Lemon Pepper Pasta
-
Two more arrested, one still at large in Salt Lake Valley ‘jackpotting’ scheme
-
Help a hungry Utahan through the 32nd Annual Scouting for Food Drive
-
Recipe: Cilantro Lime Chicken Street Tacos
-
Lemon-Strawberry Bars
-
-
How you and your teen can get involved in the 17th Comcast Cares Day
-
Police make dozens of stops during crosswalk safety sting in Taylorsville
-
It may be close for some of the ballot initiatives in Utah