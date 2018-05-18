Stolen car chase ends on Granger High football field, couple arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY - Two people are behind bars after a chase ended at Granger High School.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the chase started at about 10 p.m. near 3900 S. State St. when deputies noticed a car making strange turns in West Valley City.

Deputies ran the license plate and learned the car was stolen.

They tried to stop the car with spike strips but the driver was still able to speed away on three blown tires.

"We chased him for a couple miles. He was all the way down to his wheels; sparks were flying everywhere and then he came into the parking lot of Granger High and it appeared he was trying to cut through the football field here and get back onto Bangerter but his vehicle didn't make it," Derryl Spencer said, U.S. Marshals Service Supervisory Deputy.

US Marshals say a man and woman were inside the stolen car.

When the car got stuck, a woman tried to run from the vehicle, carrying a dog in her arms.

The man driving had misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest.

Both were taken into custody; their identities have not been released.

No one was injured.