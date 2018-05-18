Cosplay for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REACH is a non-profit cosplay group who run an interactive educational program in various schools around the state, teaching anti-bullying, literacy, history, and art in full costumes.

REACH Through Time

Join REACH; May 19, 20, 26,27 240 W. 600 N. Tooele, UT for a 'REACH Through Time' where they will have demonstrations of full-contact jousting, a costume contest, a princess tea party, live demo of siege weapons and much more. The event is to raise funds for REACH to continue to offer their programs free of charge to local schools.