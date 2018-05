Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pete Oswald is an animator for several blockbuster movies like Angry Birds 2, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatball 1 & 2, Hotel Transylvania; and Oscar® Nominated ParaNorman. Pete talks about his experience as a Hollywood animator and discusses the release of his new children's book called The Bad Seed.

Click here to buy a copy of The Bad Seed.