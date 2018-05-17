× Man killed in crash on I-15 in Utah County

LINDON, Utah —A man has died in a rollover crash that forced officials to close a section of southbound I-15 in Lindon Thursday.

A Utah Highway Patrol spokesman said a trooper was preparing to stop the reckless driver when the vehicle rolled several times.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, investigators said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash happened near mile post 272, in the area of 800 N. in Orem.

I-15 at 1600 N. in Lindon has since reopened.

