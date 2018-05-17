South Jordan Police warning residents after report of attempted child abduction

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – Police are asking South Jordan residents to be on the lookout after reports of a man trying to abduct an 11-year-old girl.

Police say the alleged attempted abduction was reported near 4900 W. South Jordan Parkway Wednesday night.

Officers say they have increased patrols in the area.

Police say the possible suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 20s or 30s who was wearing a black hoodie with white drawstrings and dark blue jeans.

South Jordan police are asking anyone with information to call (801) 840-4000.