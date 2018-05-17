× Sex offender in Utah County arrested on 50 felony charges, including rape of a child

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — An Eagle Mountain man has been arrested on 50 first-degree felony charges that include rape of a child, sodomy of a child and aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, police began investigating reports in February of 2018 that a 7-year-old girl was sexually abused at a home in Eagle Mountain.

Thursday, police interviewed and ultimately arrested 33-year-old Johnathon Damion Nixon of Eagle Mountain in connection with the case.

Investigators say that Nixon admitted to police that he committed sexual acts with three different 7-year-old girls. Police state that with one of the girls the abuse was more extensive and may have been occurring since the girl was 4 years old.

Police say the charges against Nixon are aggravated because he is currently a registered sex offender and because he “occupied a position of special trust in relation to the victims, as he was caring for children who were visiting at his home.”

Authorities say Nixon was booked into jail on numerous counts of rape of a child, sodomy on a child and aggravated sexual abuse. He has been booked into the Utah County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bail.