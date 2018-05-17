National Weather Service issues flash flood warning for Elko

ELKO, Nev. — Heavy rain recorded in the Elko, Nevada area has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning for southwestern Elko County.

According to NWS, flash flooding is already occurring and the warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time Thursday.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Elko, Ryndon, Spring Creek, Adobe Summit and Lamoille Summit, the NWS warning said.

The National Weather Service urged people who encounter flooded roads to use extra caution, as most flooding-related deaths happen to people in vehicles.