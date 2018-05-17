× Motorcyclist killed in crash; eastbound lanes of SR-201 closed at milepost 14

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries after a crash in Salt Lake County Thursday, and eastbound lanes of SR-201 are closed at milepost 14.

According to Utah Highway Patrol troopers at the scene, the crash involved a motorcycle and a Volkswagen passenger car. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 5:45 p.m.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on SR-201 and traffic was slowed in the area after an earlier crash. The motorcyclist clipped the Volkswagen passenger car and the man was knocked from the bike.

The motorcycle kept going and slid across three lanes of traffic before coming to a stop under the I-215 overpass.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

Eastbound lanes of SR-201 are closed at milepost 14. As of about 6:30 p.m., troopers at the scene said they expect the closure to remain in effect for several more hours.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.