Mother speaks after child escapes abduction attempt in South Jordan

DAYBREAK - When her 11-year-old daughter came home Wednesday night, Lisa Hughes said she could tell something was wrong.

"She's shaking and crying and scared," Hughes said. "She says, 'Mom I need a Band-Aid. No, I think I need four Band-Aids.' I said, 'Honey what's the matter?' That's when I saw the fingernail [marks] in her arm."

Hughes daughter explained she was walking home from school Wednesday when a man in a black hoodie grabbed her arm from behind.

"She pulled away and he grabbed higher and tried to pull her with him," she explained. "She bit him so hard she said she thought her teeth were going to break."

Working with South Jordan Police, the family has helped release a description of the suspect. He's described as being in his late 20's or early 30's, Caucasian, with a black hoodie and blue jeans.

"I want to know where this guy is and go tear his eyeballs out," she said.