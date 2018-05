UINTAH COUNTY, Utah – The suspect accused of shooting a 22-year-old man in the Fort Duchesne area last week is in custody.

The FBI says 32-year-old Bradley James Moore was arrested Thursday morning.

The FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs had been looking for Moore who is originally from South Dakota.

The victim was flown to the hospital in critical condition May 6.

#Wanted: Bradley James Moore is a suspect in the shooting of a 22-year old man in Fort Duchesne over the weekend. #FBI, BIA, AP&P and US Marshals continue to look for him. Report tips to BIA (435) 722-2012,Uintah Basin Communications Center (435) 789-4222 or 911. pic.twitter.com/xUkbBT4gwc — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) May 8, 2018