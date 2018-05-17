Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the past 2 years, Crossroads Urban Center has hosted a Gospel Extravaganza featuring the joyous music of Utah Gospel Choirs. This year it's your chance to get involved! You're invited to join us for an exciting Gospel music workshop, led by renowned conductor B. Murphy. Learn from the best and perform in a concert to benefit Crossroads Urban Center.

"Let's Just Praise the Lord" Gospel Workshop

Led by conductor B. Murphy and musicians Brian Hesleph and Deron Hutchins

When: May 16-18 6:30-8PM

Concert to be held May 19 5PM

Where: Calvary Baptist Church (1090 S. State St. SLC)

Who: All are invited to participate (ages 12+)!

Cost: Free

RSVP not required, but strongly preferred. With questions, call

Jess at (801) 364-7765 x. 110 or email jessica@crossroadsurbancenter.org.