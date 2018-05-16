Unique exchange program brings together students from the city and the reservation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah -- A few dozens students from schools in the Roosevelt area took a two-hour bus ride to South Salt Lake for a cultural exchange.

The students, mostly members of the Northern Ute Indian Tribe, brought traditional clothing and drums to show some of their culture to their counterparts at Granite Park Junior High School.

It was a demonstration of diversity on both sides of the exchange. Granite Park has students from more than 40 countries.

Emmarie Pike, from Union High School in Roosevelt, said she doesn't think most Utahns realize they live so close to the Ute nation.

"It's not very far away and they drive through it all the time they just don't really know," Pike said.

Emanuel Sao from Granite Park said he was excited to share his own Polynesian Culture after visiting Union High School in March and learning about life on the Uintah Ouray Reservation.

"I like the vibe there. It was pretty cool," Sao said.