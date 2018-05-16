Recipe: Mushroom Fricassee

Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Toast sourdough dry. (This will be used to soak up all of the pan sauce once finished) Add enough vegetable oil to just coat the bottom of the pan. Sauté the shallots until they are translucent. Add all of the mushrooms and stir. Cook down the mushrooms until they start to lightly brown and begin to stick a little to the pan. Once they start to stick, add the white wine to deglaze the pan. Once the wine is almost completely reduced, add the chicken stock and bring to a light simmer. Season with salt and pepper. Turn off the heat and add the butter and lemon juice and stir to combine. Add sliced chives. Serve Mushrooms over the toasted sourdough in a shallow bowl, and pour all remaining broth into the bowl around the bread. Finish the broth with some chive oil, and some fresh herbs, flowers, and greens from the garden on top of the mushrooms.