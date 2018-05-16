Mike Blocher, David Barboza, and Nick Fahs are owners and chefs at Table X Restaurant in Salt Lake City. They shared one of their favorite recipes mushroom fricassee, it features locally grown mushrooms from Intermountain Gourmet Mushrooms in Ogden as well as wild foraged morel mushrooms. The mushrooms are cooked and served in a broth made from white wine and chicken stock and served on a piece of toasted house-made sourdough bread and then drizzled with chive oil. For more information about Table X Restaurant click here.
Recipe: Mushroom Fricassee
1ea Shallot Sliced
4oz Shiitake and Oyster Mushrooms, Sliced
4oz Morel Mushrooms, Cleaned & Halved
2oz White Wine
8oz Chicken Stock
1 Cube Butter
Juice of half a lemon
Vegetable Oil As Needed
Kosher Salt As Needed
Fresh Ground Black Pepper As Needed
Toasted Sourdough Bread
Chive oil
Garnishes: Fresh sliced chives, Nasturtium & flowers from the garden on the top.
Directions:
Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Toast sourdough dry. (This will be used to soak up all of the pan sauce once finished) Add enough vegetable oil to just coat the bottom of the pan. Sauté the shallots until they are translucent. Add all of the mushrooms and stir. Cook down the mushrooms until they start to lightly brown and begin to stick a little to the pan. Once they start to stick, add the white wine to deglaze the pan. Once the wine is almost completely reduced, add the chicken stock and bring to a light simmer. Season with salt and pepper. Turn off the heat and add the butter and lemon juice and stir to combine. Add sliced chives. Serve Mushrooms over the toasted sourdough in a shallow bowl, and pour all remaining broth into the bowl around the bread. Finish the broth with some chive oil, and some fresh herbs, flowers, and greens from the garden on top of the mushrooms.