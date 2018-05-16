Police identify students accused of stealing handguns from South Jordan store

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – South Jordan Police say they have identified two students accused of stealing handguns from a store in South Jordan.

Police say the pair went to Sportsman’s Warehouse near Bangerter Highway and South Jordan Parkway on May 12 at about 6 p.m.

According to South Jordan Police, the students went to the gun storage area and each took a handgun, hiding them under their clothes.

One of the students also took ammunition for the guns.

Officers say the students attend the American International School of Utah (AISU) in Murray.

Police say the 7th grader and the 10th grader are not in school Wednesday.

Authorities say there are no known threats against the school.

The names of the students have not been released.

Police say they would like to speak with anyone who may have information.