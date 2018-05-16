It’s pool PAWty season!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get your pup ready for Pool PAWty season! Help Salt Lake County Animal Services raise awareness on how to keep your pet safe during the hot summer months!

With the heat rising to 70 degrees and above, your vehicles can exceed 116 degrees within 10 minutes, even with cracked windows. On sunny summer streets, if you can't place the back of your hand on the pavement for 5 seconds, neither should your dogs it’s too hot for you to walk your dog. Balconies can also get very hot in the summer. Keep in mind where the sun is and what might be reflecting heat back at your pets before placing them outside.

June 3, 11 AM – 3 PM @ Barley’s Canine Recreation Center, 2827 S 2300 E

Take your dog for a dip, win fun prizes, then head next door to Dirty Johnson’s Dog Wash and have volunteers wash, dry and trim your pups nails for $25.

July 14, 4 PM – 9 PM @ Campfire Lounge, 837 E 2100 S

Enjoy a night out with your pup and let them soak in the doggy pools while you enjoy a beverage.

August 17, 4 PM – 8 PM @ PawPaws Dog Wash & Boutique, 624 S 300 W

Take your dog for a dip, win fun prizes, then head next door to and have volunteers wash, dry and trim your pups nails for $25. And/or get your car washed next door by volunteers for $15.