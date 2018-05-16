Harmons Recipe: Parmesan french fries and fry sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Evan Francois of Harmons shares his recipe for parmesan french fries and fry sauce. Click here for Harmons eshop.

Parmesan French Fries

Serves: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 13-16 minutes

6 russet potatoes, washed

1/2 quart canola oil

2 tablespoons Parmesan, grated

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

Warm the canola oil over medium heat till the temperature reaches 300 degrees. While the oil is warming cut the potatoes into matchsticks (about ¼ inch thick and the full length of the potatoes). Place the cut potatoes into cold water till needed then dry before placing into the hot oil. When the oil is warm slowly add the cut potatoes into the oil in batches. Cook for about 3-5 minutes until small bubbles form on the outside of the potatoes. Once the bubbles form, remove from the fryer and cool on a sheet pan with parchment paper. Once the potatoes have completely cooled, warm the oil to 375 degrees and cook the potatoes again in batches. Once the fries have turned golden brown they are finished. Remove them from the oil and place in a large bowl. While still hot, add the salt, pepper, cheese, and parsley. Toss to coat and serve with the fry sauce.

Fry Sauce

Serves 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1/4 cup pickles, chopped

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1/4 cup green onion, chopped

1 tablespoon celery, chopped

1 tablespoon red bell pepper, chopped

2 cups mayo

1/2 cups ketchup

1 teaspoon worchestershire

1 teaspoon Tabasco

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Combine all ingredients and blend with a stick blender or food processor.