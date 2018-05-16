Funding Your Future: Saving money while in college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

College can be expensive but Rachel Langlois from Cyprus Credit Union says that many students miss out on a lot of opportunities to save some cash. First, she says that there are several strange scholarships out there that go unused every year. You might not think that being over 6'2" in height or for having red hair would qualify you for money, but they are out there. Cyprus Credit Union has a scholarship program of their own and many times they have a hard time finding applicants to use all the money they have allocated for the program. Click here for the Cyprus Credit Union application.

Next check for student discounts, companies like Banana Republic, GEICO, Amazon, and Spotify all offer rewards for going to school. Some discounts can even save you over 50% off. Also, places like the Utah Opera and Symphony have discounts for attending their performances.

Lastly, make it more difficult to go impulse shopping. Try leaving your credit cards at home and carrying cash instead. Many times just making it so we need to think harder about a purchase, prevents us from wasting money on items we may not truly need. If you would like more advice from Rachel and Cyprus Credit Union visit CyprusCu.com