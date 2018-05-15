× Victim identified in fatal Saratoga Springs crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah – The victim of a fatal crash in Saratoga Springs that left five others injured Saturday has been identified by police.

According to David Johnson, Public Information Officer with Saratoga Springs, the victim was 28-year-old Jacqueline Penaloza.

Officials had initially identified Penaloza as 29-years-old but later found out she was 28.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation, Johnson said.

Penaloza had two children who were also involved in the accident. One child, a three-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital Tuesday with a broken leg. Penaloza’s second child, an 11-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries in the accident.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to aid with funeral expenses and hospital bills. It can found here.