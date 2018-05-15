Tess Blair wins 6A state championship, Lone Peak wins team title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - Bingham’s Tess Blair followed up her first round 65 with a 69 in the second round of the 6A girls golf state championship to finish at 10-under par to win the medalist honors. The Bingham junior now has two individual titles.

“I think this one is a little bit sweeter,” said Blair. “It’s always nice to win back-to-back.”

Blair won by one shot over Lone Peak’s Lauren Taylor, who shot a 66 on Tuesday to lead Lone Peak to the team championship. The Knights put up a score of 592 to finish 13 shots ahead of second place Davis.

“To win a championship at all is fun, but there’s no team I would rather lose with than these girls because I know that no matter what, their arms are going to surround each other,” said Taylor. “I just love them so much. I’m grateful for such a great team. They made winning a championship the best.”

Caylyn Ponich from Davis finished third individually at 6-under par and led the Darts to a second place finish.