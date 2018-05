× NASA brings International Space Station to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – NASA is taking a mobile exhibit of the International Space Station on the road, and it is coming to Utah May 15-17.

Here is where the exhibit will be for the next few days:

May 15:

Governor’s Energy Summit, 555 South Main Street, Salt Lake City. From 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

May 16:

Natural History Museum of Utah, From 9:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

May 17:

Thanksgiving Point, from 1-6 p.m.