Veteran taking scooter on 3-month ride across Southern Utah to support fellow vets

HURRICANE, Utah — According to the St. George News, you may have seen him cruising around town in his electric scooter lugging a cart adorned with American flags, stuffed animals and signs about veterans.

Now, Raymond Black, 75, of Washington City, is taking his message of supporting veterans on a three-month trek across Utah and parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado on his scooter. It’ll be a 960-mile journey across the desert in a scooter that only goes 5-10 mph, but Black said he couldn’t be happier doing it.

“I’m 75 now, but that don’t bother me one bit,” Black said. “That’s just a good ripe age to keep going in life.”

While Black said he’s funding the entire trip with his own money, his goal is to raise money for the Southern Utah chapter 961 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, which is a group of Vietnam veterans that meets in Washington City. He’ll give people who stop and talk with him homemade brochures on how to send money to the veterans group.

