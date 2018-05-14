Utah elementary students raise and release trout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah - Science class met at the pond on Monday for 5th and 6th graders from Mill Creek Elementary School, and the students had another school with them.

The second school was a school of fish.

The elementary school students spent five months raising brook trout in classroom tanks.

They started with 900 eggs and ended up with about 450 fish to release into Willow Park Pond in Murray.

Blaine Hall with Trout Unlimited said they defied expectations by successfully raising half of their eggs into fish.

"They kind of expected us to do thirty percent," said Hall.

At 10am Monday, the students arrived in buses, got some instruction, and then used buckets to carry their fish to the water's edge and release them.

Some of the kids said they were sad to see the fish go, and worried about how well they'd survive. Sirak Kidane was upset for another reason. "I wanted to eat them so bad, but like they said no," said Kidane.