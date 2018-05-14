× Police: Salina ‘Snapchat threat’ a hoax

SALINA, Utah – Salina City Police called a Snapchat threat involving a large bullet a hoax Monday and announced they had made an arrest related to the incident.

According to the police department, the hoax appeared on an individual’s Snapchat story on Sunday.

The picture allegedly showed someone holding a large military style bullet, with text that read, “don’t go to school tomorrow.”

Officers from the department said they were able to locate the poster of the snap, and determined that it was made with the intention of being a hoax.

Police said the subject was arrested for third-degree felony terroristic threat and was booked into the Sevier County Jail.

“Thanks to the people who noticed the Snap and brought it to our attention,” the police department wrote.