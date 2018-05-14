Man arrested, woman sought in Centerville gun burglary

CENTERVILLE, Utah – The Centerville Police Department announced Monday that a suspect in a residential burglary where a gun was stolen had been taken into custody.

Police said 41-year-old Donald Shane Andrus was arrested after a tip was submitted to police identifying him.

According to Lt. Zan Robinson with the Centerville Police Department, Andrus was picked up in Salt Lake County over the weekend and booked into jail.

Robinson did not immediately release details regarding where or how Andrus was found.

Andrus was allegedly wanted in Colorado for a parole violation, and in Nevada for a weapons offense.

“[Andrus] is considered armed and has violent tendencies,” police wrote.

Police stated that a second person of interest in the burglary, Stephanie Diderickson, 43, had not yet been located.

A picture of Diderickson was released by the department:

Police said Didericksen pawned a bicycle that was stolen during the residential burglary.

“We would like to speak with her to determine what information she could provide us about this case,” police wrote. “Stephanie has ties to the Bountiful area.”

Anyone with information that might assist in locating Didericksen is encouraged to contact Detective D. Davis with the Centerville Police Department at 801-677-6427. Anonymous tips are welcome.