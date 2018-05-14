× Eagle Mountain woman arrested after man beaten, held at knife and gunpoint

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah – An Eagle Mountain woman was arrested Monday after police say she played a role in assaulting a man on Sunday, under the guise of selling him an “e-cigarette.”

Montana Sky Olander, 21, was booked into Utah County Jail for one count of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to a statement of probable cause, officers responded to a call of an assault that left the victim with a broken nose, a bloodied face, and a large road rash on his lower back.

When officers responded to the location of the alleged assault, the suspects had fled in two passenger cars.

The victim, who the probable cause statement said was hesitant to give information, signed a document stating that he had been held at both knifepoint and gunpoint, and was punched and kicked by “several individuals.”

According to the probable cause statement, officers were able to locate Olander, who admitted to them that she had set up a meeting with the victim to sell him an e-cigarette.

Olander allegedly told police that she had picked up multiple suspects before the incident, and had watched as they beat the victim up.

“When asked why the suspects had beat up the victim, she [Olander] stated she believed had it to do with a rape incident involving one of the suspects girlfriends which supposedly happened ‘a couple of years ago’,” police wrote in the statement.