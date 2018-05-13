× Three taken to hospitals after 5-vehicle crash in Tooele County; SR-36 closed at milepost 63

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person is in critical condition and two others are in poor condition after a five-vehicle crash in Tooele County, and State Route 36 is closed near milepost 63.

Sgt. Jacob Cox with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on State Route 36 near milepost 63, between Lake Point and Stansbury Park. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash shortly after 7 p.m.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Cox said one person was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition while two others went to hospitals via ground ambulance in poor condition.

SR-36 is closed in both directions in the area of the crash.

Further information about the cause of the crash was not immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.