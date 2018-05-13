Have you always wanted to write a novel or are you just wanting to improve you literary skills? Why not join the League of Utah Writers and become a part of Utah's literary world. Below are some events the L.U.W. is hosting this year.
St. George Literary Arts Festival
May 18th - 19th at Dixie State University
Admission is free.
Contact John Grant at 801-358-2964 or go to heritagewritersguild.com
League of Utah Writers
They are hosting their 2018 writing contest.
Submissions are welcome until Saturday, May 19th.
For more information go to LeagueofUtahWriters.com
Spring into Books
Saturday, June 2nd from 2-6pm
Viridian Event Center 8030 S. 1825 W. in West Jordan
For more information click here.