Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you always wanted to write a novel or are you just wanting to improve you literary skills? Why not join the League of Utah Writers and become a part of Utah's literary world. Below are some events the L.U.W. is hosting this year.

St. George Literary Arts Festival

May 18th - 19th at Dixie State University

Admission is free.

Contact John Grant at 801-358-2964 or go to heritagewritersguild.com

League of Utah Writers

They are hosting their 2018 writing contest.

Submissions are welcome until Saturday, May 19th.

For more information go to LeagueofUtahWriters.com

Spring into Books

Saturday, June 2nd from 2-6pm

Viridian Event Center 8030 S. 1825 W. in West Jordan

For more information click here.