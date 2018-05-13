× Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into bus stop in Millcreek while fleeing scene of first crash

MILLCREEK, UTAH — A man driving a stolen car crashed into a bus stop in Millcreek during a police chase Sunday morning.

Unified Police say they received a phone call around 9 a.m. about a hit-and-run where a car struck a fence at a school near 3300 South and 900 East.

Officers located the car a few minutes later and tried to stop the driver, and a very short pursuit ensued. The chase ended at 3900 South State Street, where the man hit the bus stop, destroying the small shelter next to the bench.

“We’re very fortunate that there were not a lot of people on the roadway, not a lot of people at the bus stop at the time when it was hit,” said Det. Jared Richardson of UPD.

The 28-year-old suspect was checked for injuries before being taken to jail. Police say he will face charges for fleeing. They also determined the vehicle the man was driving had been reported stolen.

Police say they don’t know why the car hit the fence in the first place and they don’t know if drugs or alcohol were involved.

There were no injuries reported.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.