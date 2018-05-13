× Salt Lake City man arrested for drug charges, assaulting an officer in Wendover

WENDOVER, Utah — A man is behind bars and an officer was treated for injuries after an arrest in Wendover Sunday.

According to the Wendover Police Department, officers were conducing an investigation of criminal activity in the 200 block of Wendover Boulevard in Wendover, Utah Sunday.

Police arrested 30-year-old Kevin Matthew Naranjo of Salt Lake City on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and assault on a police officer.

A Wendover Police Officer was injured during the incident and was treated by Wendover Ambulance, but no further details about his injuries or the incident were immediately available.

Naranjo was booked into the Tooele County Jail.