× Man arrested after woman finds him performing sexual act on 2-year-old, police say

SOUTHERN UTAH — A man was booked into jail in southern Utah after a woman told police she caught him performing a sexual act on a 2-year-old child while a 3-year-old was awake in the same room.

According to a statement of probable cause, Jason Nez was booked into jail and faces charges of sodomy of a child as a first-degree felony and lewdness involving a child under the age of 14 as a class A misdemeanor.

The alleged abuse occurred at a home on the Shivwits Reservation May 6, and a woman who lives at the home tells police Nez had come to the residence after a night of drinking in Mesquite. Nez is known to the woman and had access to the home.

The woman told police she heard a noise from the baby monitor in her children’s bedroom and entered to find Nez “performing a sexual act on a two year old child” while a 3-year-old was awake in the same room.

An altercation ensued and Nez left the home. The woman took her children to a safe place and contacted police, who were unable to find Nez. Several day s later Nez was persuaded to turn himself in, charging documents state.

Nez told police he did not remember much from that night but told arresting officer he did “wrong and he needs help.” He was booked into the Washington County Jail on May 9.