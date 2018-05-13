Injured hiker rescued from Kanarraville Falls hiking trail

KANARRAVILLE – Search and Rescue teams worked together on Saturday night to rescue a woman, injured on the Kanarraville Falls hiking trail.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, they received the medical call around 8 p.m. where ti was reported that a 64-year-old female had possibly broken her leg while hiking.

Iron County Search and Rescue, Iron County Technical Rescue Team and Gold Cross Ambulance members teamed up to perform the rescue operation.

The teams managed to find the woman around 2.5 miles up the trail and say they transported her out of the canyon to be treated for her injuries.

According to Iron County Sheriff, Sgt. Nik Johnson, the injured hiker was from the San Francisco Bay Area in California.

