Vigil at Utah State Capitol honors fallen officers

SALT LAKE CITY -- The fourth annual candlelight vigil for Utah’s fallen police officers was held Saturday evening on the grounds of the Utah State Capitol.

The event coincides with Police Week, which is held in Washington DC every year.

That celebration honors fallen officers from around the nation, and since not everyone can attend that vigil, the Utah Fraternal Order of Police organized one here.

“For us I think it shows that we haven't forgotten them, that their sacrifice is still remembered throughout the state and throughout the communities because it's not an easy job to do, so with that, it's good to remember what they did and why they're doing it,” said Sgt. Mike Elkins of the Draper City Police Department.

Elkins says the yearly vigil motivates him to do the best job he can and to honor those who came before him—especially those who've given their lives in the line of duty.